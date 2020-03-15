AAP Entertainment

Richard Wilkins tests positive to COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Richard Wilkins has contracted the coronavirus. - AAP

1 of 1

Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19 after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson.

Wilkins met Wilson after her intimate performance at the Sydney Opera House's Utzon Room last week and has since returned a positive result for coronavirus, Nine newspapers reported on Sunday night.

Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19. Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week," a spokeswoman said.

Anyone Wilkins has been in contact with has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus, she added.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Lifestyle

Old adage ensures home ticks all the boxes

Adhering to an old real estate adage has paid off for these Shepparton homeowners. Buying the worst house in the best street is considered a savvy move in the property market. For Tracey and Steve Curtis the decision to do just that ticked a number...

Sharon Wright
News

Dookie’s nomadic silos arrive in town

Dookie is joining the popular silo art trail — but with a difference. Dookie’s Nomadic Silos are a collection of colourful mobile silos and grain bins which are now dotted around the town after being given a facelift by artists from across and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan bow out from official roles

The royal family has come together for a final public event before Prince Harry and Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephens a model of new fashion diversity

A spontaneous decision to attend a casting call for a denim brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian has launched Sydney local Cameron Stephen’s modelling career.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Coachella postponed until Oct over virus

Major music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire