AAP Entertainment

Stars react to Hanks, Wilson virus news

By AAP Newswire

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globes - AAP

1 of 1

Tom Hanks's Toy Story co-star Tim Allen has joked that he should have made him wear Buzz Lightyear's space suits for protection from coronavirus.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they have contracted the virus and Allen was among the stars reacting to the news.

Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear in the animated film series opposite Hanks as Woody, tweeted a picture of his character and said: "Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits!

"You and Rita rest and get well!"

Hanks and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia, where he is filming an Elvis Presley biopic.

Mia Farrow wished both Hanks and Wilson "big love" and a "speedy recovery", while Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted: "Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson."

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love."

American comedian Whitney Cummings joked: "I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus."

She said in another tweet: "It's like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point."

Actress Jameela Jamil praised Hanks for the announcement he made on social media.

"A calm and sensibly informative note from the man I wish was president," she tweeted.

"Hope they feel better soon, and glad they are in good, sanitized hands #Hanks2024."

American radio personality and TV presenter Charlamagne Tha God criticised the public for not taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously enough until the Hollywood stars were diagnosed and the NBA season was suspended.

"115,000 Coronavirus cases worldwide. 4,200 people killed and some Americans didn't think shit was real until Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the NBA were hit with it," he tweeted.

"Start using your own brain and stop waiting until celebrities are impacted to take things serious."

Hanks's son Colin thanked his followers for their support after the announcement.

"My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances," the actor tweeted.

"Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

Hanks announced the news of their diagnosis on Twitter.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said he felt like he had a cold, while Wilson, also 63, suffered from chills.

In a statement, he added: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Latest articles

News

It’s now Commander Smith

Twenty-five years after leaving Mulwala Police Station, former Constable Paul Smith is now Commander Murray River Police District based out of Albury. While in Mulwala, from 1989 to 1994, he also covered Oaklands and Urana; was the driving force...

Robert Muir
News

Run for Joey triumph

Melbourne resident Damien Bugeja has completed a massive feat, running 250km over six days from Craigieburn to Yarrawonga. The run commenced on February 29 and ended on his dad’s birthday, March 5 in Mulwala. Damien set out on this journey 12...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Beware of scammers

Scamming has become a very prevalent part of the modern world with cons finding new ways to access your information and bank accounts every day. Well-known local Dario Prighel, his wife and disabled daughter were unfortunately a part of a scam late...

Emma Prior

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan bow out from official roles

The royal family has come together for a final public event before Prince Harry and Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephen King slams Woody Allen book move

Stephen King sees Hachette’s decision to cancel the release of Woody Allen’s memoir as censorship, saying: “It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me.“

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephens a model of new fashion diversity

A spontaneous decision to attend a casting call for a denim brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian has launched Sydney local Cameron Stephen’s modelling career.

AAP Newswire