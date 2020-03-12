AAP Entertainment

LA launches Weinstein extradition bid

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Harvey Weinstein - AAP

1 of 1

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has started the extradition process for former film producer Harvey Weinstein to face sexual assault charges filed against him in January.

The office issued a statement hours after Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on January 6 with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office said no arraignment date has yet been set for Weinstein.

It was not clear how long the extradition process would take.

Weinstein was charged with raping a woman at a hotel in Los Angeles in February 2013, and the next day sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Latest articles

Entertainment

LA launches Weinstein extradition bid

After being sentenced to 23 years in prison, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of being extradited to Los Angeles to face more sexual assault charges.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Perry brings pop power to Vic high country

International superstar Katy Perry belted out more than a dozen songs in a special performance enjoyed by thousands at a Victorian alpine tourist town.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in a Manhattan court following his recent conviction for rape and sexual assault.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan bow out from official roles

The royal family has come together for a final public event before Prince Harry and Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephen King slams Woody Allen book move

Stephen King sees Hachette’s decision to cancel the release of Woody Allen’s memoir as censorship, saying: “It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me.“

AAP Newswire