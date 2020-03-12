AAP Entertainment

Perry brings pop power to Vic high country

By AAP Newswire

Katy Perry sings with a fire management worker and CFA volunteer. - AAP

1 of 1

Pop superstar Katy Perry has empowered Victoria's fire-ravaged northeast communities to keep on fighting.

The American singer on Wednesday held a free concert in Bright to lift the spirits of those impacted in Victoria's devastating summer bushfires.

Thousands of emergency services workers, families and locals packed the tourist town for the special performance by Perry, who was unmissable in a fluorescent yellow dress, blue sneakers and a high ponytail.

The pregnant singer belted out more than a dozen tracks from Hot N Cold to California Gurls, before rounding off the night with Firework.

There was even time for a birthday serenade for two emergency workers on stage.

"Celebration is always a good choice, to come together to remember that we are stronger," she told reporters.

"That we will build back up and move on, that we can come together as a better community ... all those messages are being told today with everyone coming together today."

Latest articles

News

White Cedar tree removal devastates community

A council decision to remove a healthy White Cedar tree from Hiscock Crt, after one resident complained, has angered 15 local residents. The removal was put to council at last week’s Council Planning and Development meeting, after being referred at...

Simon Ruppert
News

Ian’s perfect canaries host international guest

Benalla’s Ian Mesley has been breeding Yorkshire canaries for decades - and at 90 years old he has no plans to stop. Not only does he breed some of the best in Australia, he recently had a visit from the UK Yorkshire Canary Club, who told him they...

Simon Ruppert
News

STEAM event encourages girls to follow their passions

Choose your passion. That was the defining theme of Tomorrow Today Foundation’s girl power STEAM event at the Benalla Lakeside Centre last Wednesday night. In the world of STEAM, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan bow out from official roles

The royal family has come together for a final public event before Prince Harry and Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephen King slams Woody Allen book move

Stephen King sees Hachette’s decision to cancel the release of Woody Allen’s memoir as censorship, saying: “It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me.“

AAP Newswire