Matt Lucas to host Great British Bake Off

By AAP Newswire

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host.

The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding.

He will join the flagship Channel 4 program when filming for the 11th series begins in the coming months.

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television," Lucas said.

"And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent."

Fielding said: "I love Matt. I love his warmth and his comedy and his big joyful smile."

Toksvig, 61, announced her departure from the show in January, saying she wanted to spend more time on her other work.

Jo Brand, Nadiya Hussain, ex-Bake Off contestant Liam Charles and comedian Sarah Millican were among the bookmakers' favourites to replace Toksvig.

