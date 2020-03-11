AAP Entertainment

Cirque du Soleil pitches tent in Melbourne

By AAP Newswire

Performers in Kurios by Cirque du Soleil - AAP

1 of 1

Set in the venue for the "race that stops the nation", the world's biggest circus show has pitched its tent in Victoria for a two-month run.

Cirque du Soleil's latest production Kurios opens on Thursday at Flemington Racecourse in a blue-and-white tent that fits about 2600 people.

Kurios is a tale where "time comes to a complete stop" according to Cirque du Soleil, including acrobats, dancers, contortionists, clowns and a live band.

The Melbourne performances run until May 10, following show runs in Sydney and Brisbane. It then moves to Adelaide and Perth to complete a full-year tour of Australia.

The production is Cirque du Soleil's 35th since 1984, and employs around 120 people full-time and more than one hundred casual staff in each city.

Director Rachel Lancaster said the performers and crew were excited to return to Melbourne because many of them are based in the city.

"Kurios is an open, warm and inviting show to watch. The show transcends specific cultures," director Ms Lancaster told AAP.

"I'm very excited to be back in Melbourne. Many Cirque du Soleil colleagues are based here and I think people in Melbourne will really enjoy the show."

Among the Kurios coast is Australian Rima Hadchiti, who is one of the 10 smallest people in the world at 3.3 feet (one metre) tall.

Ms Hadchiti is one of 47 Kurios artists from 17 countries, and one of 13 Australian staff of the show that has toured around 60 countries.

Kurious senior publicist Jeff Lovari says the show follows all government coronavirus protocols to ensure audience and staff members are protected.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus cost up to $60 million for La Trobe University

The coronavirus could cost La Trobe University as much as $60 million — with its Shepparton campus, already implementing steps to prioritise student and staff safety, likely to take a hit as well. Head of campus Elizabeth Capp said...

Ed McLeish
News

Maude St to temporarily close

Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise. Works will involve the construction of new asphalt...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Pental plant stripped bare as coronavirus fears increase

Forget eerily empty toilet paper shelves in local grocery shops. The warehouses at Shepparton’s Pental plant have also been stripped bare due to skyrocketing demand for their antibacterial products in response to the coronavirus scare. The plant...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan bow out from official roles

The royal family has come together for a final public event before Prince Harry and Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Stephen King slams Woody Allen book move

Stephen King sees Hachette’s decision to cancel the release of Woody Allen’s memoir as censorship, saying: “It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me.“

AAP Newswire