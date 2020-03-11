Coachella, Stagecoach postponed to Oct

Two major music festivals in the US have been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Coachella had been set to take place over two weekends in the California desert next month, with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headlining.

However, organiser Goldenvoice has now confirmed the festival has been postponed until October, citing advice from local health authorities.

Stagecoach, the country music festival from the same organisers as Coachella, has also been pushed back from April to October.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," Goldenvoice said in a statement.

"We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

Coachella, one of the world's highest profile music events, attracts some of the biggest names in music as well as a string of A-list attendees.

It will now take place on the weekends of October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18.

Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25.

All purchased tickets will be honoured, according to Goldenvoice, while anyone who bought a ticket will be told how to obtain a refund by March 13.