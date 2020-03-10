Sydney model taking over fashion world

AAP Entertainment

Sydney local Cameron Stephens' break in the modeling industry is better described as a bang.

Having only graduated high school in 2018, the then-17-year-old decided to attend an opening casting call for inclusive denim label Good American, co-founded by Khloe Kardashian.

"I wasn't going to do it but my friend insisted. I really didn't think much of it at the time," she told AAP on Tuesday.

"Literally a month later on my 18th birthday I found out I was going to Los Angeles to join the campaign."

In March 2019 Stephens signed a modeling contract with IMG Sydney, in May she walked for designers including Hansen and Gretel and Matteau at Australian fashion week and a month later made the move to London.

"I've been catapulted straight into it but it's been a blessing," she said.

The momentum has continued for the 19-year-old, who is proudly breaking stereotypes in the fashion world, which has been more inclusive in recent years.

"The way that it's changed in the past few years and to see the rise of people like Ashley Graham, I feel like I was lucky to come in at a time where diversity is celebrated," Stephens said.

She will follow in the footsteps of Graham as she opens the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Tuesday night.

She will join David Jones ambassador Victoria Lee and internationally renowned model Charlee Fraser as the department store unveils its new autumn-winter collection.

David Jones General Manager Womenswear Bridget Veals said 160 looks will be shown.

"Expect to see the best of our international and Australian designers with a range of looks and silhouettes this season including oversized yet structured tailoring, details of exaggerated shoulders and draping, and soft fabrications of cashmere and buttery leather in tones of burgundy, grey and neutrals," she said.

