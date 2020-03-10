AAP Entertainment

Miley Cyrus cancels fire show due to virus

By AAP Newswire

Miley Cyrus. - AAP

International pop star Miley Cyrus has cancelled her Melbourne bushfire relief concert performance over coronavirus concern.

The singer announced the cancellation on Tuesday, saying she was disappointed not to be in Australia but had to protect her band and crew.

"I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I'm sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon," she said on Twitter.

The artist said her decision was based on the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities to reduce health risks.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at Albert Park's Lakeside Stadium on Friday has now been cancelled.

Concert organisers TEG Dainty said fans will be contacted shortly to receive a full refund on their tickets.

Another show organised by the company and headlined by Robbie Williams is due to go ahead as planned on Saturday.

