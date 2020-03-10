AAP Entertainment

Scott Cam defends whopping taxpayer salary

By AAP Newswire

TV tradie Scott Cam has defended his whopping taxpayer-funded pay cheque for 18 months of work as a careers ambassador.

The Block star has so far pocketed $145,000 of the $350,000 figure to steer students away from universities and instead think about a trade.

Asked if he thinks it's a fair salary, Cam said: "Of course I do".

"That is the value of the brand and the profile the government seem fit to pay me," he told Sky News on Tuesday.

"I have a high profile and the government wanted to utilise that."

Skills Department officials told Senate estimates last week Cam had also appeared in three short videos, made four social media posts and put a profile on a government website.

The Gold Logie winner insists he has done "many, many" interviews in the role, saying it hadn't properly kicked into gear yet as students have been on school holidays.

"If you did your homework and knew what you were talking about, you'd work out that all of the tours and appointments we're going to see are school based," he said.

"Over the summer all of those facilities are closed, there's no students there. I think that would be a waste of taxpayers' money if I was standing at an empty school."

Cam launched his national tour alongside Skills Minister Michaelia Cash on Tuesday, promising he has 12 appearances booked so far.

Pressed further about his salary, a defensive Cam said: "That's none of your business".

He later back-tracked, conceding taxpayers had an interest in the figure but not in how the role came to be.

"I think defensive is a fair word to use," deputy opposition leader Richard Marles told Sky in relation to Cam's interview.

"Ultimately, what the government needs to be doing in relation to VET is to properly fund it."

The previous Labor government also paid Cam to open trade fairs.

