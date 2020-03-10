AAP Entertainment

Exorcist actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Max von Sydow - AAP

1 of 1

Hollywood star Max von Sydow, who played the priest in the horror classic The Exorcist, has died at the age of 90.

Also known for roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game Of Thrones, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, the actor died at his home in France on Sunday.

Von Sydow's agent Jean Diamond issued a statement on behalf of his wife Catherine.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," the statement said.

Swedish-born von Sydow was nominated for two Oscars throughout his illustrious career - best actor for Pelle The Conqueror in 1989 and best supporting actor for his role in 2011's Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

He starred in films including Flash Gordon, Conan The Barbarian, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Shutter Island and Minority Report.

He also played sinister James Bond super-villain Ernst Blofeld in 1983's Never Say Never Again.

During his extensive film career he worked with a number of heavyweight directors, such as Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg.

However, he was most noted for his many collaborations with Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman.

Von Sydow's first Bergman movie was in 1957 - The Seventh Seal, in which he played knight Antonius Block. The scenes of him playing chess with the figure of Death would become renowned in cinematic circles.

He also went on to star in other Bergman films including Wild Strawberries, The Virgin Spring and Hour Of The Wolf.

He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2016 for his guest role in Game Of Thrones as Three-Eyed Raven.

Latest articles

News

New president for Creative Writers

Christine Dodd has taken the reins as president of Deniliquin Creative Writers. At the group’s annual general meeting on Monday, Carole Stevenson stepped down from the role. “It was time for a change; every club needs a fresh new perspective and...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Andrew to tell story of an amazing journey

Andrew Harper’s multi-stage journey across the Andes will be the subject of his special presentation at Orana, in Deniliquin. The local adventurer walked 986kms in just 42 days, from the Pacific Ocean in Chile to Northern Argentina. Mr Harper...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Jess ‘living her dream’in the circus

Former Deniliquin teenager Jess Hupfield will live out a dream later this year. The 13 year-old has been selected as one of eight performers to feature in the Flying Fruit Fly Circus’s show at the Hue Festival in Vietnam. Jess is part of an...

Jamie Lowe

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan join Queen at final outing

Buckingham Palace has given further details of Harry and Meghan’s final royal appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

The weird world of Hollywood junkets

Hollywood junkets bring together the world’s biggest stars and a motley group of celebrity journalists in glamorous locations.

AAP Newswire