Exorcist actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Hollywood star Max von Sydow, who played the priest in the horror classic The Exorcist, has died at the age of 90.

Also known for roles in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Game Of Thrones, and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, the actor died at his home in France on Sunday.

Von Sydow's agent Jean Diamond issued a statement on behalf of his wife Catherine.

"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," the statement said.

Swedish-born von Sydow was nominated for two Oscars throughout his illustrious career - best actor for Pelle The Conqueror in 1989 and best supporting actor for his role in 2011's Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

He starred in films including Flash Gordon, Conan The Barbarian, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Shutter Island and Minority Report.

He also played sinister James Bond super-villain Ernst Blofeld in 1983's Never Say Never Again.

During his extensive film career he worked with a number of heavyweight directors, such as Martin Scorsese, David Lynch, Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg.

However, he was most noted for his many collaborations with Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman.

Von Sydow's first Bergman movie was in 1957 - The Seventh Seal, in which he played knight Antonius Block. The scenes of him playing chess with the figure of Death would become renowned in cinematic circles.

He also went on to star in other Bergman films including Wild Strawberries, The Virgin Spring and Hour Of The Wolf.

He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2016 for his guest role in Game Of Thrones as Three-Eyed Raven.