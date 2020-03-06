AAP Entertainment

Eurovision reviewing options amid virus

By AAP Newswire

Norwegian singer Ulrikke Brandstorp - AAP

A co-organiser of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam is reviewing its options in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for Dutch broadcaster NPO said on Friday that organisers would follow the advice of health authorities in deciding what form the event, due to be held on May 12-16, would take.

Eurovision usually attracts a live audience of tens of thousands and a TV one of close to 200 million.

Public gatherings have so far not been restricted in the Netherlands. Vormer gave no details of what alternative plans might be.

