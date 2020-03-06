AAP Entertainment

Man executed despite Kardashian West plea

By AAP Newswire

Nathaniel Woods - AAP

1 of 1

Kim Kardashian West says her "heart and prayers" are with a US death row inmate who was executed despite a high-profile campaign to save his life.

The reality TV star, who is training to be a lawyer and is campaigning for criminal justice reform, championed the case of Nathaniel Woods, 44, who was convicted in 2005 for his role in the fatal shootings of three police officers in Birmingham, Alabama.

His co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, admits to pulling the trigger and denied Woods was involved, urging officials to halt the execution.

However, a last-minute bid to save Woods failed and on Thursday he died following a lethal injection, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly before news of his death was confirmed, Kardashian West warned an innocent man had been sentenced to die.

She said: "The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family.

"This is a tragic example of injustice in the system - in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit.

"Nate will die for a crime another man confessed to and says Nate had nothing to do with. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who worked tirelessly to save his life."

West had been joined in the campaign to spare Woods the death penalty by Martin Luther King III, the son of the famed civil rights leader.

Activists raised questions around the original trial, alleging the defendant was given inadequate legal advice.

Earlier this week, Kardashian West, 39, visited the White House with three women who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump, allowing them early release from prison.

The mother-of-four said she and the women - non-violent offenders serving long sentences - planned to "discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs".

The freed women had their cases championed by grandmother Alice Johnson, who was released from prison in June 2018 following a campaign by Kardashian West.

Latest articles

Other sport

Honours even after opening day at the WACA

Western Australia have battled to a first innings total of 277 against Queensland on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA ground.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan join Queen at final outing

Buckingham Palace has given further details of Harry and Meghan’s final royal appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

The weird world of Hollywood junkets

Hollywood junkets bring together the world’s biggest stars and a motley group of celebrity journalists in glamorous locations.

AAP Newswire