AAP Entertainment

Wand-erful lessons offered in wizardry

By AAP Newswire

Paul Harris - AAP

1 of 1

Harry Potter fans will have a magical treat this month when the wand combat choreographer for the film franchise gives masterclasses in the craft.

Paul Harris, who taught the stars of the Harry Potter films their wand combat skills, will give free lessons in wand choreography to the witches and wizards of Melbourne on March 20-22.

"There's a true craft to wand combat chorography and I can't wait to see Melburnians' moves," Mr Harris said.

Participants will be shown the same steps cast members were taught and they will receive a wand combat certificate.

Wizarding world fans at the event will also be shown how Mr Harris choreographed the wand combat scenes, in an Australian first.

The classes will go for 45 minutes each in the Harry Potter concept store at Myer Melbourne.

Attendees will need to bring their own wand or buy one on the day.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Entertainment

Harry, Meghan join Queen at final outing

Buckingham Palace has given further details of Harry and Meghan’s final royal appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

The weird world of Hollywood junkets

Hollywood junkets bring together the world’s biggest stars and a motley group of celebrity journalists in glamorous locations.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting baby

Pop star Katy Perry has confirmed her and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child.

AAP Newswire