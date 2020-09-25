Zero active cases of COVID-19 in region

Greater Shepparton has had no active cases of COVID-19 for more than a week.

There are still no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe, Mitchell and Strathbogie regions.

Victoria reported 14 new cases of coronavirus today and eight deaths on Friday, September 25.

The average number of cases diagnosed in the past 14 days is down to 0.8 in regional Victoria and 25.1 for metropolitan Melbourne.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus