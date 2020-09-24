Greater Shepparton reports no new active cases of coronavirus

There are no active cases of COVID-29 in Greater Shepparton, with the 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria at 1.1.

There are also no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe, Mitchell and Strathbogie regions.

Twelve new cases and two deaths were reported in Victoria today.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus