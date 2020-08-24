Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the cluster included two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 14 close contacts not connected with Shepparton Villages.

Mr Sharp said there was another community outbreak of 11 people.

He said there have been three other separate cases and one of these is linked to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19 in Campaspe Shire.

Mr Sharp said the case numbers within outbreaks included active COVID-19 cases and people who were considered no longer active and had been released from self-isolation.

There are 17 active cases in Greater Shepparton.

"Therefore, the numbers of people provided (in each outbreak) that have tested positive for COVID-19 will not equal the current number of active cases," he said.

"The number of active cases reported each day will also vary as people are being released from self-isolation, and also if there any new active cases of COVID-19."

Mr Sharp said GV Health was continuing to contact trace and monitor active COVID-19 cases alongside the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home," Mr Sharp said.

Mr Sharp said there were no patients with COVID-19 currently admitted at GV Health.

Campaspe Shire has one active case of COVID-19, while Benalla Rural City, Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known active cases.

Victoria recorded 116 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths on Monday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health is running a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic for community members with symptoms at St Paul's African House (54 Poplar Avenue Shepparton 3630) on Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26 from 1pm to 5pm both days.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus