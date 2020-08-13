Greater Shepparton records two new active COVID-19 cases, GV Health ‘pop-up’ testing in Tatura

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's total active cases to 18.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the cases have been linked to known outbreaks.

Of the 18 active cases:

Seven of the active cases are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, four close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages and one resident.

There is one community outbreak that has seven active cases which are linked. The two new cases today are related to this outbreak.

There is one other community outbreak that has two active cases.

There are two other active cases which are not linked to each other or any known outbreak.

Mr Sharp said people diagnosed with COVID-19 were at home, and were being monitored.

"All people that have contracted COVID-19 and are at home are required to isolate," Mr Sharp said.

"These people are being monitored and are being provided support where required."

Mr Sharp said GV Health will open a COVID-19 pop-up testing site at the Tatura Civic Hall (Victory Hall) at 75-81 Hogan St Tatura, on Friday, August 13 only.

The testing will be held from 10 am to 3 pm.

"No appointments are needed, noting this is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19," Mr Sharp said.

Mr Sharp said the hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services, and were working as fast as they could to complete the process.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

Mr Sharp said a number of people had been tested for COVID-19, and reminded anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested to stay at home.

"(And) people should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

Mr Sharp said there were not any patients currently at GV Health with COVID-19.

Campaspe Shire has two recorded active COVID-19 cases, while Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known cases.

Victoria recorded 278 new active cases and eight deaths on Thursday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8.00am to 5.30pm.