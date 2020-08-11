AHS Tatura Pharmacy closed after COVID-19 exposure

AHS Tatura Pharmacy has closed for deep cleaning after a customer with COVID-19 attended the store.

The pharmacy will be closed from Tuesday to Thursday while all staff are tested, as outlined in a Facebook post.

"We received notice last night of a positive case of COVID-19 that has been in our store," the Facebook post said.

"Any of our regular customers who have scripts held at our store can contact Murchison pharmacy and Frank will advise how he can help.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to access and supply medications for other patients who have Webster packs or other medications which are needed during this time.

"We have and will continue to take every measure to keep our community safe, we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will reopen once it is deemed safe."

While the pharmacy spokesperson said they were still working with the Department of Health and Human Services on times and dates of exposure, they reassured the protocols in place limited the potential for COVID-19 close contacts.

"As per DHHS guidelines, you need to have had either 15 minutes face to face contact with a person OR been in the same space as them for 2 hours to be considered a “close contact”," the Facebook post said.

"We have asked each customer... to utilise our home delivery to avoid having anyone in store for any length of time.

"We understand this procedure may have frustrated some, but this is exactly why we did it.

"We clean benches, eftpos machines, entryways and have sanitiser at each entry and counter, so close contact is very minimal for any customers.

"However, we are not the only local case and we advise if you display any symptoms, or feel unwell please, please, seek medical advice, get tested and isolate."

Victoria recorded 331 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 19 additional deaths.