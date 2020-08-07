Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

8.50AM UPDATE:

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both are self-isolating.

Coles Liquor said its staff member had not been into the store since July 20 and no other team members had been identified as close contacts.

“Consistent with prior practice developed with the Victorian Department of Health, the store can continue to trade and the risk of transmission for customers and team members is very low,” a spokesperson said.

Shepparton Villages said its staff member had only worked at Maculata Place over the past 14 days and had not worked in the facility since Sunday, August 2.

The Department of Health is working with Shepparton Villages on tracing and informing close contacts, and the affected staff member is isolating at home under the direction of the Department of Health.

All families, residents and staff have been informed.

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing all Maculata Place residents on site this morning, and staff will be tested at Goulburn Valley Health as a priority.

Shepparton Villages interim chief executive Greg Pullen said the organisation was informed on Thursday night, August 6, and immediately enacted its emergency management plan.

Maculata Place - like all Shepparton Villages sites – was already in lockdown to visitors and is closed to all non-essential and non-emergency visits or contacts. Residents have been isolated in their rooms.

“We are taking every step as recommended by authorities. We want to make residents, their families, our dedicated staff and our community aware of this situation and reassure everyone we are working tirelessly to protect our residents and staff,” Mr Pullen said.

Shepparton Villages is committed to providing the latest information to staff, residents and families and are working with authorities to ensure there is adequate supplies of infection control equipment.

A spokesperson for Coles Liquor said the Shepparton store had been thoroughly cleaned multiple times since the team member was last in the store, and as an added precaution, Coles Liquor has arranged an additional deep clean of the store.

“Coles Liquor will continue to work with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to finalise contact tracing,” the spokesperson said.

EARLIER:

Shepparton Villages has confirmed a staff member at Maculata Place has tested positive for COVID-19.

It comes after a contractor at Unilever Tatura tested positive on Thursday.

Greater Shepparton, Campaspe Shire and Moira Shire each have one active case of COVID-19.

More to come.