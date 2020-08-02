Berry Street confirms positive COVID-19 case at Shepparton residential care

Berry Street has confirmed a person in the Shepparton residential care program has tested positive for COVID-19.

The News understands the young person was also enrolled in Notre Dame College's alternative education setting (McAuley Champagnat Program), but was not infectious when they attended.

Berry Street chief executive officer Michael Perusco said the organisation had taken the matter "very seriously", and contact tracing had begun with the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Unfortunately, a young person in our residential care program in Hume has this week tested positive to COVID-19," he said.

"The young person is receiving the care that they need, and is isolated from others at this time; the premises where the young person resided has been deep cleaned.

“We have commenced contact tracing alongside the Department of Health and Human Services, and we are following all procedures and continuing to take every precaution possible, to ensure the health and wellbeing of everyone in our care and our staff during this time.

“Berry Street’s focus throughout this pandemic continues to be on providing essential services to support children, young people and families in the safest possible way, in line with the advice of the Victorian Government and Chief Health Officer.”

In a letter to the school community, Notre Dame College principal John Cortese said the student had not attended school for a "considerable number of days" before the positive test.

"In fact, well before this positive test had occurred, the student had taken another COVID test and tested negative and has not attended the alternative setting from the day of that negative test," Mr Cortese said.

"The advice we have received is that as this student had not attended our college in the days during any possible infectious period, there is little or no risk of cross-infection.

"There is no need for the college to take any further action other than to continue maintaining appropriate hygiene practices and encouraging appropriate social distancing."

Greater Shepparton reported one new active case of COVID-19 on Friday, and did not report an increase on Saturday.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said this person was assessed and treated in GV Health’s Emergency Department yesterday and was well enough to go home.

"The person is now in isolation and is being regularly monitored," Mr Sharp said.

"Contact tracing has commenced and a number of people have since been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

"Contact tracing will continue with relevant agencies and the Department of Health and Human Services in coming days.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly by the tracing team.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

The News asks community members to be sensitive and respect the person's privacy.

Further information on Sunday's positive cases and potential tightening of restrictions will be announced this afternoon.