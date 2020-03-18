GV Libraries programming put on hold

5370537724001

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Goulburn Valley Libraries has a busy schedule of programs, from Rhyme Story Time for pre-schoolers to school holiday activities and craft sessions for adults.

However due to the COVID-19 pandemi, and advice regarding social distancing, the library service will not offer any programming until further notice.

Acting CEO Jenny Wyllie said it was a disappointing decision to make.

“It is disappointing to have to cancel such popular programs, but we have done so to reduce the risk to library users and staff," she said.

"Author visits such as Nicole Alexander, who was to visit Euroa, and David Scott have also been cancelled."

The Home Library Service, where volunteers deliver books to people in their own homes, is also suspended until further notice.

There are no changes to library opening hours however those feeling unwell are encouraged to keep their books for longer rather than visit the library.

Goulburn Valley Libraries does not charge overdue fees so there will be no penalty for people holding onto their books.

Members are encouraged to borrow extra books if they do visit.

If you can’t visit the library head to www.gvlibraries.com.au to stream videos via Kanopy and Kanopy Kids, watch stories on Storybox Library, or access eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines.