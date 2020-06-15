Home Time Fun Time - May 9

Video
Home Time Fun Time - May 9By Shepparton News
Painting disasters, kids climbing the walls and a rescue bunny! It's all been happening in Shepparton recently.
Labor MPs are politicising the war honours debate surrounding World War II hero Teddy Sheean, Tasmanian Liberal and ex-army sergeant major Gavin Pearce says.
AAP Newswire
Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.
AAP Newswire
AAP Newswire
AAP Newswire
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says two ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in branch-stacking have told him they have behaved appropriately.
AAP Newswire