Kenin, Ostapenko advance in French Open

By AAP Newswire

Jelena Ostapenko - AAP

Once Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got going, she kept going - right into the third round of the French Open.

The fourth-seeded American started slowly on Thursday under a closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before pulling out a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory over Ana Bogdan.

"I knew I had to fight. She was playing well," Kenin said on court moments after the match ended.

"I just couldn't find my rhythm in the beginning."

She also nearly stumbled at the end, too.

Kenin held three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 but failed to convert them all.

In the next game, Kenin had to save three break points before finally winning on her fourth match point.

The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck, and another victory will equal her best performance at Roland Garros.

She reached the fourth round last year in her second appearance at the tournament.

Earlier, former champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round when she beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2.

Even though there were late-morning blue skies for their match, the roof stayed closed over Chatrier.

Ostapenko won her only major title in 2017 at Roland Garros.

The unseeded Latvian will next face either 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova's twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion.

She was facing 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza.

In other women's matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Kvitova reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2012.

Also, No.8 Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6) 6-0 but Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise Roland Garros run ended when she lost to unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-2 6-3.

Other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the 17-year-old Tauson was the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989.

