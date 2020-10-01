AAP Tennis

Errani claims Bertens faked being injured

Italian former French Open runner-up Sara Errani has accused Kiki Bertens of exaggerating injury after losing a fierce three-hour second-round clash.

Dutch fifth seed Bertens left court in a wheelchair screaming in pain after saving a match point and looking close to collapsing with cramp near the end of her 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 9-7 win.

Errani, playing in her first grand slam main draw for two years after a doping ban, left court screaming Italian expletives after three times failing to serve out the match and squandering a match point at 6-5.

She stormed away without a word or a racket tap with a distressed Bertens.

Bertens, who was previously 0-5 against Errani, then slumped in her courtside chair before suffering full body cramps and needing to be wheeled away.

There was, however, no sympathy from Errani.

"I don't like, you know, when somebody is joking on you," she said.

"She played an amazing match, but I don't like the situation. One hour she's injured, then she runs forever. I don't like that.

"Now she's in the locker room perfect, in the restaurant. I don't think she did a good attitude on court."

The 33-year-old Errani denied swearing at Bertens who later said she was disappointed by Errani's comments.

"It's not nice to hear, of course not. But for me I don't want to try to take it too personal because I understand her frustrations," Bertens said.

"I think she's frustrated with herself that she could not close out that match.

Bertens said she was cramping in the left leg, right foot and both hands in the closing stages of the match and needed 45 minutes of intense massage after to recover.

She hit back at Errani's suggestion she was putting it on.

"For me she can say whatever she feels like, but yeah, well, then maybe I should take some more acting classes or should pursue a career in that, I'm not sure what she's thinking."

