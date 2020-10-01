Gavrilova rues Paris miss, Polmans ready

Stuck for options after dropping a golden opportunity in her French Open injury comeback, a frustrated Daria Gavrilova admits she isn't sure of her next move.

Gavrilova lost 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Canadian Eugenie Bouchard in the second round on Wednesday, her exit following compatriot Astra Sharma's to leave Marc Polmans as the sole Australian standing in Paris.

Former world No.20 Gavrilova entered Roland Garros on a protected ranking after more than a year out with a foot injury.

And a spot in the third round beckoned when she rallied from 1-4 down to take the first set against the Canadian, who had reached the Istanbul Open final on Sunday.

But the 26-year-old admitted "doubts crept in" against the former world No.5, herself on the comeback trail six years after reaching the final four in Paris.

"I had my chances but with a lack of match play I lost focus ... didn't play as tough and my intensity went away and that's where I gave her a second chance and she took it," she said.

"Physically I had doubts; I was like 'can I do it? I haven't played for a year'. It played on my mind, but in the end I was fine."

"I should have been better ... after the match I was like 'how the hell did I lose that?'"

Now finally up and running again and confident she can return to the world's top 20, Gavrilova finds herself with nowhere to go thanks to the coronavirus reducing the number of tournaments and limiting spots for lower-ranked players.

It's left the energetic Australian almost begging for a wildcard to remain in Europe and avoid a detour to lower-level events in the United States, where an eventual return home becomes even more complicated.

"My first thought after I lost was 'oh shit, where do I go next?'," she said.

"The uncertainty sucks and two weeks quarantine ... imagine me being stuck in a room for two weeks, that's tough."

"Last year was a disaster - I didn't enjoy it - I really want to play more now, but there's not many tournaments.

"I'm pretty excited about the Australian summer ... hopefully it happens."

Toiling world No.122 Polmans can relate after earning a main draw call-up as a lucky loser from qualifying, set to face Chilean 20th seed Cristian Garin on Thursday.

He made the second round of the Australian Open before the virus hit, then lost in five sets in the US Open first round before taking his first top-50 scalp earlier this week in Paris.

"It's been a tough time to travel tournament-to-tournament and you want to make sure you don't get COVID, because you'll get pulled," he said.

"It's been a different year for sure but I'm happy with the results; I spent a lot of time in Melbourne training in lock down and the hard work's paid off.

"It's going to be an awesome match against a top 20 player, my first time playing against someone like that."

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED ON DAY FOUR AT THE FRENCH OPEN

(PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING)

Women's singles second round

Astra Sharma lost to 27-Ekaterina Aleksandrova (RUS) 6-3 6-3

Daria Gavrilova lost to Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 5-7 6-4 6-3

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON DAY FIVE

Men's singles second round

Marc Polmans v 20-Cristian Garin (CHI)