Nadal breezes into French Open third round

By AAP Newswire

Rafael Nadal has continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round.

The Spanish second seed, looking to equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 singles grand slam titles, was rarely troubled on court Philippe Chatrier.

The clay court master played deep, using his forehand to devastating effect to set up a meeting with Japanese Kei Nishikori or Italian Stefano Travaglia.

After world No.236 McDonald won the second game, Nadal bagged 11 games in a row to move two sets up and despite some resistance from his opponent early in the third set, he had no trouble improving his win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2.

"My objective is to play as well as I can. It was a good match for me today. I'm very happy," said Nadal.

"Then it's another difficult match. We'll see, I hope I'll be at a good level. It's always special for me to play here in Paris, on court Philippe Chatrier."

