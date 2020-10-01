Halep eases into French Open third round

French Open top seed Simona Halep put in a disciplined performance to tame big-hitting compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3 6-4 in the second round, extending her winning run to 16 matches.

Halep had won all the previous seven meetings with her 73rd-ranked opponent and jumped to a 3-0 lead on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

But Begu got the set back on serve before the 2018 champion broke again in the eighth game before holding serve to win the set.

Begu hit seven more winners than the 2018 champion but also had 15 more unforced errors, and a second break was enough for Halep to secure the second set.

The Wimbledon champion hit her 15th winner on match point to seal the match and will next meet American teenager Amanda Anisimova, who earlier demolished compatriot Bernarda Pera 6-2 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka's unhappy French Open campaign is over after the former world No.1 was beaten 6-2 6-2 by Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Belarussian 10th seed Azarenka, who moaned about the cold and damp conditions in her opening round win, capitulated in feeble fashion against her 161st-ranked opponent on Wednesday.

Schmiedlova, who is playing with a protected ranking after knee surgery in 2019, has enjoyed a stunning return to form in Paris, having beaten Venus Williams in round one.

Third-seeded Elina Svitolina recovered from a mid-match meltdown to defeat fearless qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3 0-6 6-2 and advance to the third round.

The 178th-ranked Zarazua, who became the first Mexican woman to win a grand slam main draw match in more than 20 years in the first round, came into the contest having never facing a top-20 player

She made a nervous start on her 23rd birthday under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier but forced Svitolina to dig deep to take out the match.

The Ukrainian was almost reduced to tears during Zarazua's dominant period.

Svitolina has now made the third round at Roland Garros for the sixth straight year and will next meet Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Australian Astra Sharma 6-3 6-3.

Dutch fifth-seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of favourites as she survived a match point against former runner-up Sara Errani.

Bertens eventually won 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 9-7 in a duel lasting more than three hours but her prospects of continuing look bleak after she left the court in a wheelchair after struggling physically in the final set.

The 33-year-old Errani, who came through qualifying to start her first grand slam for two years after a doping ban, served for the match three times.

American teenager Coco Gauff's French Open debut ended in the second round after she double-faulted 19 times in a 4-6 6-2 7-5 loss to 159th-ranked qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Gauff double-faulted twice in the last game of the 2-hour, 11-minute match.

The 16-year-old Gauff has reached at least the third round at the other three major tournaments.

For Trevisan, a 26-year-old from Italy, this was her first victory in a grand slam match played to its conclusion.