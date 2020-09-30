Bouchard ends Gavrilova’s French return

Eugenie Bouchard has continued her own comeback story by halting Daria Gavrilova's in a three-set French Open comeback to reach the third round on Wednesday.

The Canadian's 5-7 6-4 6-3 defeat marked the end of Australian women's hopes in the draw after Astra Sharma had bowed out earlier in the day.

On the comeback from a nagging foot injury, former world No.20 Gavrilova looked set to make a grand slam third round for the first time in over two years.

She rebounded from 1-4 in the first set to take first blood, before former world No.5 Bouchard upped the pressure in an incredibly even contest.

The Canadian made the semi-finals in Paris and the Australian Open while also making the Wimbledon final in 2014.

She fell off the radar though, with last week's Istanbul Open finals loss her first decider in four years and enough to earn a wildcard at Roland Garros.