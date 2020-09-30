AAP Tennis

Bouchard ends Gavrilova’s French return

By AAP Newswire

Dasher - AAP

1 of 1

Eugenie Bouchard has continued her own comeback story by halting Daria Gavrilova's in a three-set French Open comeback to reach the third round on Wednesday.

The Canadian's 5-7 6-4 6-3 defeat marked the end of Australian women's hopes in the draw after Astra Sharma had bowed out earlier in the day.

On the comeback from a nagging foot injury, former world No.20 Gavrilova looked set to make a grand slam third round for the first time in over two years.

She rebounded from 1-4 in the first set to take first blood, before former world No.5 Bouchard upped the pressure in an incredibly even contest.

The Canadian made the semi-finals in Paris and the Australian Open while also making the Wimbledon final in 2014.

She fell off the radar though, with last week's Istanbul Open finals loss her first decider in four years and enough to earn a wildcard at Roland Garros.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Elvis songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Mac Davis, the man behind the Elvis Presley hits ‘In the Ghetto’ and ‘A Little Less Conversation’ has died in the United States, aged 78.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Singer Helen Reddy: hitmaker and feminist

Helen Reddy, who has died aged 78 after suffering from dementia, once thanked God “because she makes everything possible”.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Sydney sculpture trail hit by pandemic

Visitors to Sydney’s popular Sculpture By The Sea might have to wait until next year, with the exhibition postponed due to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire