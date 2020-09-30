French Open exit could end Serena’s 2020

Saying she was "struggling to walk," Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and withdrew from the French Open due to an injured achilles.

Williams hurt herself during her semi-final loss at the US Open three weeks ago, which she called "bad timing" and "bad luck"" and went to lengths to make clear she didn't think this was any sort of sign that she can't continue to pursue trophies in the future.

More simply, Williams said, she hasn't had "enough time to properly heal" and needs "four to six weeks of sitting, doing nothing."

The announcement on Wednesday came about an hour before the 39-year-old American - a three-time champion at Roland Garros - was to face Tsvetana Pironkova on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Williams said it is "more than likely" she will not play another tournament in 2020.

She said she tried warming up for the match but knew she wasn't able to compete.

She spoke to coach Patrick Mouratoglou and, she said, "We kind of both thought about it and we decided it wasn't the best for me to try and play today.

"An achilles injury is not one you want to play with as it can get worse."

This is Williams' earliest exit at a grand slam since a second-round loss in Paris in 2014.

She also pulled out of the French Open in 2018 prior to what would have been a fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova, citing a pulled muscle in her chest.

That was Williams' first major tournament back on tour after having a baby.

She would go on to reach the finals at four of the next six majors, losing each time, as she tries to add to her professional-era record of 23 major singles trophies and equal Margaret Court's all-era mark.

"I love playing tennis, obviously. I love competing. And I love being out here," Williams said.

"It's my job; been my job. And I'm pretty good at it still.

"So until I feel like I'm not good at it - then I'll be like, 'Oh, OK'.

"And I'm so close to some things, I just feel like I'm almost there, so I think that's what keeps me going."

Pironkova, who gave Williams a tough time in the quarter-finals in New York, will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.