Gavrilova embracing unpredictable French

Daria Gavrilova only has to look around to know that anything can happen as she guns for a French Open third round berth on Wednesday.

Fit-again after more than a year out, the former world No.20 will join lucky losers Astra Sharma and Marc Polmans as the three most unlikely Australian survivors in the second round at Roland Garros.

Eight other more-fancied compatriots were dumped - remarkably all in straight sets - in front of near-empty stands in cold, wet Paris as players operate within a bubble to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Playing on a protected ranking after dropping to No.785 in the world, Gavrilova has only been back for two weeks but knows a Roland Garros run isn't out of the question in these unfamiliar circumstances.

"With girls' tennis, you never know if you're settled or not," she told AAP.

"I'm just going to try and play similar tennis because with the tennis now, anything can happen.

"We'll see what happens with the results because I'm not really good at telling where I'm going to end up."

Gavrilova beat 24th seed Dayana Yastremska to set up a date with former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard.

"We are probably in the same boat; I am making my comeback, she's making her comeback," Gavrilova said of the match-up.

"It will be exciting; neither of us have anything to lose and for me, it's a success just to be here, to play Roland Garros so I think it will be fun.

Beyond that a possible fourth-round date with top seed Simona Halep awaits, with Halep able to overtake Australia's Ashleigh Barty as world No.1 if she wins the tournament.

Sharma will play 27th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova but can sense an opportunity after earning a late call-up despite losing in the final qualifying round.

"I've a lot of respect for her but I'm pretty confident after getting four matches under my belt already, I'm really excited to play her," she told AAP.

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON DAY FOUR AT THE FRENCH OPEN

Women's singles, second round.

(PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING):

Daria Gavriloa v Eugenie Bouchard

Astra Sharma v 27-Ekatarina Alexandrova