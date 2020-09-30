AAP Tennis

Pliskova grinds her way to French Open win

By AAP Newswire

Karolina Pliskova - AAP

1 of 1

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova has managed to rein in her errors to find a way past battling qualifier Mayar Sherif in the opening round of the French Open.

Former world No.1 Pliskova, who retired in the final in Rome with injury before coming to Paris, prevailed 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday.

Pliskova had 27 unforced errors and hit six double faults in the first set under the open roof of Court Philippe Chatrier as the 24-year-old Sherif - the first Egyptian woman in a grand slam main draw - saved eight set points to win the opener in the tiebreaker.

Czech Pliskova improved drastically in the second to level the match with three breaks of her opponent's service games and a crucial break in the seventh game of the decider proved enough.

Pliskova sealed the match with an ace and will next meet 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko, who earlier in the day defeated American Madison Brengle 6-2 6-1.

It has been pretty much boom-or-bust for Latvian Ostapenko at Roland Garros at she strives for consistency after registering her only victory at the major outside her championship run iof three years ago.

"I just have to be more confident in my game and more consistent, unseeded Ostapenko, who was ranked fifth in 2018, said.

"If there is consistency in my game, I think I'm going to be a very dangerous player and it's going to be not easy to beat me."

Meanwhile, teenage Danish qualifier Clara Tauson caused a shock as she beat American 21st seed Jennifer Brady 6-4 3-6 9-7.

Powerful 17-year-old Tauson, making her grand slam main draw debut with a ranking of 188, played fearless tennis to edge out the recent US Open semi-finalist - on her fifth match point.

This year's Australian Open junior champion, Tauson blasted 48 winners throughout the contest as she added her name to the list of rising young stars in the women's game.

Kazakhstan's 14th seed Elena Rybakina overwhelmed Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 while others to advance to the second round were American Danielle Collins, Alison van Uytvanck, Ana Bogdan and Nao Hibino of Japan.

Latest articles

National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Difficult to resist Packer, inquiry told

Crown Resorts director Michael Johnston admits it would have been “difficult” to resist James Packer’s order to sell a major share in the casino giant.

AAP Newswire
National

Cardinal Pell leaves Australia for Rome

Cardinal George Pell has departed Sydney for Rome, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia’s High Court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire