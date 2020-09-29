AAP Tennis

Serena digs deep to find a way past Ahn

By AAP Newswire

Kristie Ahn and Serena Williams - AAP

1 of 1

Sixth seed Serena Williams has battled sluggish conditions to defeat fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 to open her campaign at the French Open.

Playing against an opponent she defeated at the same stage at the US Open less than a month ago, Williams found herself trailing twice in the opening set at the Court Philippe Chatrier but rallied each time to force a tiebreaker.

Williams, who has won three of her 23 grand slam singles titles at Roland Garros, raised her level in the tiebreaker and did not look back from there, handing the 102nd-ranked Ahn a bagel in the second set.

The 39-year-old had to dig deep to find a way to win points in the cold and heavy conditions and needed five match points to seal the victory and set up a second round meeting against Tsvetana Pironkova, who beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3.

Earlier on Monday, seventh seed Petra Kvitova eased through to the second round after she completed a 6-3 7-5 win against France's Oceane Dodin under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

"It was really a tough one," said Kvitova, who plays Jasmine Paolini in the next phase after the Italian dismissed Spain's Anna Bolsova 6-4, 6-3.

Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens survived a scare in her tie with Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska as Bertens battled from a set down to prevail 2-6 6-2 6-0.

Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina is also through after she eliminated Varvara Gravcheva of Russia 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 and will play Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua next.

Latest articles

Rugby

Mum won’t let Mann miss Origin for her

Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is a chance to make the Queensland extended squad this year and will stay in the bubble to keep his terminally ill mum happy.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Smith can’t see Bellamy out of Melbourne

Cameron Smith has played under Craig Bellamy for his entire NRL coaching career and the Storm captain can’t see his veteran mentor leaving for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL mull bunker changes for 2021

The NRL will consider implementing a new bunker process for tries in 2021 after final-round trials in two matches were deemed a success.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire