Nadal in, but seeds crash at French Open

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal has started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

But two big names - No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev and eighth-seeded Gael Monfils - crashed out.

Medvedev, already a set down to Marton Fucsovics, was given a point penalty for racket abuse on set point in the second.

The Russian took the third but Hungarian Fucsovics hung on for the biggest win of his career, winning 6-4 7-6 (6-3) 2-6 6-1.

Local hope Monfils was beaten 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 by unseeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who posted his first career win over a top-10 player in six attempts.

Nadal, looking to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 grand slam men's singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year's debut was no different.

On the revamped court Philippe Chatrier, whose roof stayed open throughout, Nadal converted all of his five break points to set up a meeting with American Mackenzie McDonald.

The second seed, who had complained about the new balls being too heavy, did not appear too bothered in front of 200 fans, wrapping up the match with a service winner.

Nadal broke in the fifth game as he bagged the opening set in solid fashion, and he stole his opponent's serve again in the third game of the second.

With a mountain to climb after falling two sets behind and as blue skies ate away the dark clouds, Gerasimov broke for 2-0 in the third set.

Nadal quickly regained control, however, and levelled for 2-2, with Gerasimov twisting his ankle on the last point of the fourth game.

The physiotherapist taped the Belarusian's ankle and play resumed after a short interruption with Nadal breaking again for 3-2.

Gerasimov's challenge was fading as Nadal piled on the pressure to seal a routine win, moving a step closer to a potential semi-final with last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Monfils, ranked No.9 in the world, couldn't keep pace with the 23-year-old Bublik, ranked 49th in the world.

It was the third successive opening-match loss for Monfils in as many tournaments since the resumption of the professional tour after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't play well, it's as simple as that," said Monfils.

"I'm going to go home, take some time for myself, train and see when I'm going to start competing again."

The 2008 French Open semi-finalist had 12 double faults in the match, many at crucial moments, and his 58th unforced error sealed a second-round spot for Bublik on his second match point.

It was a bad day for the French as Corentin Moutet, despite being up a break a couple of times in the decider, lost 0-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 18-16 in six hours and five minutes to Italian qualifier Lorenzo Giustino in the tournament's second longest match.

The record dates back to 2004, when Fabrice Santoro beat Arnaud Clement 6-4 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 3-6 16-14 in six hours and 33 minutes in an all-French first-round match.

US Open champion Thiem cruised to a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win over Croatia's Marin Cilic earlier.

In other men's play, 19th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5 6-3 6-3.

