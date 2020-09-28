AAP Tennis

Luckless Millman up for French Open fight

By AAP Newswire

Millman - AAP

1 of 1

John Millman loves a grind but even he admits his first-round French Open assignment will be hard work.

The Australian world No.43 has never won in four visits to Roland Garros and received no favours when drawn to play 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.

Up two sets to love against Alexander Zverev in this month's US Open semi-finals, the Spaniard let a golden chance slip and will be a man possessed returning to his favoured surface on Monday.

Millman also pushed Zverev to five sets last year on centre court in Paris, frustrating the German for more than four hours without serving an ace in a lost opportunity he admits still frustrates him.

Carreno Busta presents a similarly daunting challenge but the Brisbane battler knows exactly what he's getting into.

"In all honesty, it would have been nice to have a slightly better draw; it's definitely the toughest of the Australians," Millman told AAP.

"He's one of the in-form players right now and playing him on the surface he's comfortable on.

"But that's tennis; you take the good draws with the bad and this one's going to be a battle."

Millman thinks the tournament's shift away from Babolat balls in favour of the harder Wilson variety will only exacerbate that grind.

"It'll create more physical tennis, will be tough to hit winners, you'll scrap for your points and I think both of us are quite physical players," he said.

"I'm predicting long rallies, hard-fought games and not too many free points on serve.

"But that's the kind of tennis I enjoy and I'm sure that's what he'll be preparing."

The Australian knows a good run in Paris could nudge him closer to the top 30 and, with it, a seeding that would help avoid similarly tricky first-round tasks.

Millman's countrymen Aleksandar Vukic, who impressively qualified for the main draw, and James Duckworth also play on day two.

AUSSIES IN ACTION AT THE FRENCH OPEN ON MONDAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING):

Men's singles, first round

John Millman v 17-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

James Duckworth v Tommy Paul (USA)

Aleksandar Vukic v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire