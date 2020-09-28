Luckless Millman up for French Open fight

John Millman loves a grind but even he admits his first-round French Open assignment will be hard work.

The Australian world No.43 has never won in four visits to Roland Garros and received no favours when drawn to play 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.

Up two sets to love against Alexander Zverev in this month's US Open semi-finals, the Spaniard let a golden chance slip and will be a man possessed returning to his favoured surface on Monday.

Millman also pushed Zverev to five sets last year on centre court in Paris, frustrating the German for more than four hours without serving an ace in a lost opportunity he admits still frustrates him.

Carreno Busta presents a similarly daunting challenge but the Brisbane battler knows exactly what he's getting into.

"In all honesty, it would have been nice to have a slightly better draw; it's definitely the toughest of the Australians," Millman told AAP.

"He's one of the in-form players right now and playing him on the surface he's comfortable on.

"But that's tennis; you take the good draws with the bad and this one's going to be a battle."

Millman thinks the tournament's shift away from Babolat balls in favour of the harder Wilson variety will only exacerbate that grind.

"It'll create more physical tennis, will be tough to hit winners, you'll scrap for your points and I think both of us are quite physical players," he said.

"I'm predicting long rallies, hard-fought games and not too many free points on serve.

"But that's the kind of tennis I enjoy and I'm sure that's what he'll be preparing."

The Australian knows a good run in Paris could nudge him closer to the top 30 and, with it, a seeding that would help avoid similarly tricky first-round tasks.

Millman's countrymen Aleksandar Vukic, who impressively qualified for the main draw, and James Duckworth also play on day two.

AUSSIES IN ACTION AT THE FRENCH OPEN ON MONDAY (PREFIX DENOTES SEEDING):

Men's singles, first round

John Millman v 17-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

James Duckworth v Tommy Paul (USA)

Aleksandar Vukic v Pedro Martinez (ESP)