Kvitova happy to have fans at French Open

Two days after Victoria Azarenka questioned the presence of fans at the French Open, Petra Kvitova said she was very glad she could play in front of spectators during her opening round win at Roland Garros.

Kvitova took advantage of the indoor conditions under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier to defeat Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-5 in the only match to start on time on a wet Monday in Paris.

Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a dual Wimbledon champion, was excited to have some support in the stands as she returned to the tournament after missing last year's event through injury.

The claycourt grand slam is allowing 1000 fans each day despite rising COVID-19 infection rates in France while the recent US Open in New York was played in front of empty stands.

"I think we are very glad and very pleased, honestly, that we are here and we can play here, even with few spectators," Kvitova said.

"I really miss them, so it's really nice that they could come. I know it's not full, but it's still better than nothing, for sure."

Azarenka, a finalist at Flushing Meadows, said she was surprised with the decision of French Open organisers and a bit nervous about it.

In action on the outside courts on Monday, fifth-seeded Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens came back from a set down to overcome Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska 2-6 6-2 6-0.

Bertens will next face 2012 finalist Sara Errani, who had to come through qualifying before claiming a 6-2 6-1 opening round win over Puerto Rican Monica Puig.

Bulgarian wildcard Tsvetana Pironkova, who reached the US Open quarter-finals in her first tour-level appearance since 2017, breezed into the second round in Paris with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Germany's Andrea Petkovic.

In Sunday's opening round action, Romanian top seed Simona Halep toppled Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo to celebrate her 29th birthday with a breezy 6-4 6-0 win.

"It feels really special and I am really honoured to play here today under the roof," Halep said after the sparse crowd under the newly-built roof on centre court sang to wish her a happy birthday.

Azarenka, the Belarusian 10th seed, complained about the playing conditions amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her 6-1 6-2 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams bowed out and said it was her last match of the year.

"There is nowhere to go. And even if there was, I'm done, anyway," she said.

American teenager Coco Gauff - at 16 the youngest player in the draw - made an impressive return to the grand slam stage when she brushed aside last year's semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3.