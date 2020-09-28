Kvitova advances under French Open roof

Petra Kvitova has taken advantage of indoor conditions under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the second round of the French Open.

The 30-year-old Kvitova, a dual Wimbledon champion, lost only two points on serve in the opening set on her way to a 6-3 7-5 win in her first clash with the Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin.

Donin found her feet in the second set, which saw an early trade of service breaks, but Kvitova raised her game to get the break in the 11th game and close out the victory.

The Czech seventh seed, who missed last year's tournament in Paris due to an arm injury, sealed victory with a forehand volley for her 30th winner and will next play either Italian Jasmine Paolini or Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

The match between Kvitova and Dodin was the only one able to get under way on time on a damp Monday morning at Roland Garros, although the weather has cleared enough to get other clashes away on the outside courts to.

In Sunday's opening round action, Romanian top seed Simona Halep started slowly before hitting top gear against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo to celebrate her 29th birthday with a breezy 6-4 6-0 win.

Halep, who won her maiden grand slam at Roland Garros in 2018, arrived in Paris after winning in Prague and Rome and, with top ranked Australian and defending champion Ashleigh Barty skipping the tournament, is considered the overwhelming favourite to lift a second French Open title.

"It feels really special and I am really honoured to play here today under the roof," Halep said after the sparse crowd under the newly-built roof on centre court sang to wish her a happy birthday.

The French Open is usually a summer tournament held between May and June but this year it was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian 10th seed, complained about the playing conditions amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her 6-1 6-2 victory over Danka Kovinic.

Playing in her warm-up gear, Azarenka walked off the Suzanne Lenglen court leading 2-1 because of the cold weather.

The umpire asked her to wait, but she responded: "It's too cold. I''m not sitting here because I'm going to get frozen. I live in Florida, I'm used to warm weather. What's the point sitting here like ducks?"

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is out after the veteran American was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Slovakia's Anna Schmiedlova, who faces Arazenka next.

Williams said it was her last match of the year.

"There is nowhere to go. And even if there was, I'm done, anyway," she said.

American teenager Coco Gauff - at 16 the youngest player in the draw - made an impressive return to the grand slam stage when she brushed aside last year's semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3.