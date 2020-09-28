AAP Tennis

Shattered de Minaur out of French Open

By AAP Newswire

Demon - AAP

1 of 1

Alex de Minaur plans on taking a "long hard look in the mirror" following a soul-destroying first-round French Open loss in Paris.

De Minaur was gutted after blowing two set points in the opening tiebreaker, then dropping another tight second set in a 7-6 (11-9) 6-4 6-0 defeat to Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato.

Cecchinato upended world No.1 Novak Djokovic en route to the semi-finals two years ago but that was of little consolation to the Australian No.1.

Barely a fortnight after charging to the quarter-finals on his favoured fast hard courts, de Minaur confessed to be in a "slump" having also lost in a third-set tiebreaker at last week's Italian Open to world No.97 Dominik Koepfer.

"I'm not happy with where I am, not happy with what I'm showing on court, so it's a little bit demoralising in itself that I can't come out and play the tennis that I want to and that I know I can," de Minaur said.

"So, look, it's something that I've got to have a long hard look at myself in the mirror and figure out what's happening, and basically just fix it and get back to where I want to be."

A young man in a hurry, the 21-year-old said his demons were all upstairs.

"I've had two matches that I missed out on countless opportunities," said the shattered world No.28.

"And I believe that it was exactly winning those matches is what I needed to gain some confidence and some momentum and be able to continue kind of that good tennis I had been showing.

"It's a pity because a sport like tennis is very based on results, everything. Mentally, it's a lot based on results.

"So you can do all the right things and be training well, be feeling physically fit, feeling mentally well, but if you go into a match and you're not getting those results, then it almost feels like nothing of that counts."

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire