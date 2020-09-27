Italian teen stuns Goffin at French Open

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner upset 11th seed David Goffin 7-5 6-0 6-3 on his French Open debut on Sunday to confirm his status as one of the most exciting talents in men's tennis.

A crowd, if it could be called that, of around 150 spectators was on hand to see Goffin become the first seeded player to be knocked out at Roland Garros.

19-year-old Sinner, who won last year's NextGen ATP Finals title, and had won his only previous meeting against Goffin in straight sets in the second round at Rotterdam this year, traded a double break of serve with his Belgian opponent before getting the crucial third break to take the opening set.

"The first set was very tight, it was like the key to manage to win the service games quite easily," Sinner told reporters.

"He was returning well. I was not serving that well. But the balls here are very heavy. The court was heavy. It was not easy.

"But at the end, when you win the first set and go up a break, it's a little bit easier to play."

It was all Sinner after that as his sizzling forehand started generating more power and Goffin struggled to stay in the rallies under the closed roof of court Philippe Chatrier as the Italian won 11 straight games to close in on victory.

Sinner converted his second match point when his opponent sent a forehand wide and the Italian will next meet French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Elsewhere, American qualifier Sebastian Korda was a 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-3 winner over experienced Italian Andreas Seppi, while another qualifier in Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi recorded a 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.