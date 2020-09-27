Sharma through to French Open second round

Astra Sharma is "super thrilled" to be the first Australian into the French Open second round after cashing in on an unexpected 11th-hour call-up in Paris.

Sharma only gained entry to main draw as a "lucky loser" from the final round of qualifying.

But the 25-year-old is now at least $140,000 richer after securing the biggest pay day of her career with a dogged three-set win over Russian Anna Blinkova.

Ranked some 56 places below the world No.58, Sharma recovered from a service break down in the deciding set to prevail 6-3 2-6 7-5 after a two-hour, 45-minute battle in some of the heaviest conditions she'd ever encountered.

"Super thrilled," Sharma told AAP.

"It was really tough conditions, really rainy. The balls were really soaked, the court was pretty wet.

"So you'd hit a regular shot, the ball wouldn't go anywhere but I was pretty happy with the way I handled everything and the way I kept it together and tried to find a way to way out there."

"Coming in as a lucky loser, there was really nothing to lose."

Coached by David Taylor, the long-time former mentor of Australia's 2010 French Open runner-up and 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur, Sharma is through the second round of a grand slam for only the second time.

And the West Australian showed true grit to progress, overcoming the disappointment of blowing a 4-1 advantage in the third set, then breaking back as Blinkova served for the match at 5-4.

Her reward is a shot at another Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 27th seed who ousted fellow Australian Maddison Inglis 6-3 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, the top-ranked Australian in the women's draw in the absence of world No.1 and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty, was also unable to overcome a tough draw.

Like Inglis, Tomljanovic went down to a seed, in-form Greek Maria Sakkari - but not without a fight.

Enjoying the finest grand slam season of her career, after reaching the last 16 in Melbourne and New York, 25-year-old Sakkari swept through the first set in 28 minutes without dropping a game.

But the 20th seed, a winner last month over the great Serena Williams, had to battle back from 5-3 down in the second as Tomljanovic made a stand.

Three other Australians, including US Open quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, are also in action later on day one in Paris.

De Minaur, seeded 25th, plays Italy's 2018 semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato in a challenger opener.

Jordan Thompson, fresh off his his own career-best grand-slam run to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, faces Radu Albot of Moldova.

Making her long-awaited grand slam comeback after battling debilitating foot injuries for the past 18 months, Daria Gavrilova meets Dayana Yastremska, the 24th seed from Ukraine.