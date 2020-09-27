Thompson braced for tough French Open slog

AAP Tennis

Jordan Thompson isn't getting ahead of himself in Paris, bracing for a potential marathon French Open first round against a man who is winless on tour this year.

Australia's world No.54 will be a warm favourite when action begins in chilly, overcast Paris on Sunday night (AEST) against Moldova's world No.79 Radu Albot, who is 0-7 in main draw matches in 2020.

But Thompson, fresh off a fourth-round appearance at the US Open and a third round showing at Roland Garros in 2019, knows nothing can be taken for granted on the clay against a man who was as high as No.39 in the world last year.

"Being successful on clay is tough; you need to have a weapon but you also need to be patient as the points are longer and can be physically draining so you need to be ready for that," he said.

"It's going to be a tough and potentially long match; he's a quality player and a really tough competitor."

Thompson is feeling good about his game but won't draw heavily from his New York run given the stark differences between the tournaments.

He was the last Australian male standing in Paris last year but said that showing was also a distant memory.

"It's tough to say if I'm in career best form but I feel fit and healthy which is definitely a positive," he said.

"There's good memories from last year, but that's gone and now I need to stay in the present."

Thompson is one of six Australians in action on day one in Paris, with compatriot Alex de Minaur to play 2018 semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato after the Italian won through qualifying.

All four Australian women in the draw - Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Gavrilova, Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma - also face tough first-round assignments on Sunday.

