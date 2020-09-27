AAP Tennis

Tsitsipas to play Rublev in Hamburg final

By AAP Newswire

Hamburg - AAP

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his impressive tune-up for the French Open by beating clay-court specialist Christian Garin in the Hamburg Open semi-finals to set up a final against Andrey Rublev.

The sixth-ranked Greek hit 12 aces on his way to winning 7-5 3-6 6-3.

That denied Garin his third clay final of the year and ended the Chilean's 5-0 unbeaten record in tour semis.

Tsitsipas' run to the Hamburg final has seen him recover from his third-round exit at the US Open and a first-round elimination in Rome last week in his first clay tournament of the year.

The man standing between Tsitsipas and his second title of 2020 is Andrey Rublev after the Russian beat Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2 in the first semi-final.

Rublev overcame Ruud, who has the most clay-court wins on the ATP Tour this year with 15.

Rublev advanced to his third career clay final and seventh overall.

Now 24-6 in tour matches this season, he equalled his achievement of reaching the final in Hamburg last year when he lost in three sets to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

