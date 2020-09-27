AAP Tennis

Emotional Djokovic says he won’t change

By AAP Newswire

Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic said he will not let the ball incident that caused his US Open disqualification affect the way he manages his emotions on court as he makes his grand slam return at Roland Garros.

The Serbian, disqualified in New York after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball, bounced back by winning the title at the Italian Open, where his temper got the better of him as he smashed a racket in his quarter-final match.

While he said he would be more careful and that the US incident had left a scar, Djokovic added that he will not rein himself in when it comes to showing his emotions on court.

"Of course, it was a shock for me and a lot of people. But that's life, that's sport. These things can happen," Djokovic, who is chasing an 18th grand slam title, told a news conference on Saturday.

"But I don't think that this will have any significant negative impact on how I feel on the tennis court.

"I mean, I won the tournament in Rome just a week later after what happened in New York.

"I did not feel any kind of emotional disturbance or difficulty to actually be able to play or still express my emotions in whatever way."

However, the world No.1 said he would not soon forget what happened in New York and that will affect his behaviour.

"Obviously I am going to be extra careful of hitting a tennis ball around the court," added Djokovic.

"Tht's something that is obviously staying in my mind after what happened in New York. It's going to stay there for a long time. Of course, I will make sure I don't make the same mistake twice."

For the 33-year-old, who is a follower of meditation, getting over what happened in New York is an inner process.

"I try to keep my negative reactions on the court as few as possible," he said.

"But I guess it happens as well. I'm not going to be down on myself because of that. I also try to kind of accept it and forgive myself for what happened and move on.

"I really want to be my best version as a player, as a human being on the court, and win a tennis match.

"Because of the care that I have for that, I sometimes express my emotions in a good way or maybe less good way."

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire