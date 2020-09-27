World No.5 Svitolina wins Strasbourg title

World No.5 Elina Svitolina has warmed up for the French Open by lifting a trophy at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The Ukrainian found the cool conditions to her liking in a 6-4 1-6 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina that brought her a 15th WTA Tour title.

After Rybakina swept through the second set, the key moments came at the start of the decider, when Svitolina, who chose to skip the US Open, saved four break points.

Svitolina will face Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the opening round in Paris while Rybakina takes on Sorana Cirstea.