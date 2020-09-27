AAP Tennis

World No.5 Svitolina wins Strasbourg title

By AAP Newswire

Elina Svitolina - AAP

1 of 1

World No.5 Elina Svitolina has warmed up for the French Open by lifting a trophy at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The Ukrainian found the cool conditions to her liking in a 6-4 1-6 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina that brought her a 15th WTA Tour title.

After Rybakina swept through the second set, the key moments came at the start of the decider, when Svitolina, who chose to skip the US Open, saved four break points.

Svitolina will face Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the opening round in Paris while Rybakina takes on Sorana Cirstea.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Demon after revenge in tough French start

Alex de Minaur will spearhead the charge as one of six Australians in action on Sunday’s opening day of the French Open in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Gavrilova savours French Open boilover

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has suffered a first-round French Open loss but Daria Gavrilova and Astra Sharma are celebrating big wins in Paris.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

Daily crowds at the French Open have been cut to 1000 in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in France.

AAP Newswire