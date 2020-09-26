Demon after revenge in tough French start

AAP Tennis

Alex de Minaur will lead the way as one of six Australians in French Open action when play begins on Sunday.

Fresh off a US Open quarter-final appearance, Australia's 25th seed has been pitted into a first-round tussle with Marco Cecchinato.

The crafty Italian ended Novak Djokovic's title defence on his way to the final-four at Roland Garros three years ago.

The 2017 semi-finalist had to survive three qualifying matches to make the main draw this time around, but will start favourite against the in-form De Minaur given his feats on the Paris clay.

The 21-year-old has only won one match in three trips to Roland Garros, but arrived this week oozing with confidence following his inspired New York run earlier this month.

"It (a tough first-round draw) seems to happen a fair bit ... but I'm ready," De Minaur told AAP.

"It'll be tough, but I'm looking forward to seeing where I am, testing myself out and having a battle out there.

'I've played him on clay before, he got the better of me and now it's hopefully time to get my revenge."

Should he find a way past Cecchinato, De Minaur is guaranteed an Argentine in the second round, either Federico Delbonis or Juan Ignacio Londero.

Jordan Thompson, who reached the final 16 in New York and the third round in Paris last year, has a prime opportunity again when he faces Moldova's Radu Albot on Sunday.

Albot has reached as high as No.39 in the world but is winless from seven matches this year.

The duo will be joined by all four Australian women competing in the draw in a jam-packed Sunday schedule.

With reigning champion Ashleigh Barty choosing not to defend her title, Ajla Tomljanovic will fly the flag against Greek 21st seed Maria Sakkari, while Astra Sharma plays Russian Anna Blinkova.

Fit again after a frustrating 2019, former world No.20 Daria Gavrilova takes on 24th seed Dayana Yastremska while Maddison Inglis meets 27th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Marc Polmans and Sharma boosted Australia's French Open contingent to 11 after earning late entries into the year's final grand slam event.

Polmans and Sharma both stumbled in the final round of qualifying but made the draw as 'lucky losers' following a spate of late withdrawals.

Polmans will play Frenchman Ugo Humbert after joining De Minaur, Thompson, John Millman, Alexei Popyrin, James Duckworth and Sydney qualifier Aleksandar Vukic in the men's singles on Monday.

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON SUNDAY

25-Alex de Minaur v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

Jordan Thompson v Radu Albot (MDA)

Ajla Tomljanovic v 20-Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Daria Gavrilova v 24-Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Maddison Inglis v 27-Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)

Astra Sharma v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

WHO THE OTHER AUSSIES PLAY IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE FRENCH OPEN FROM MONDAY

John Millman v 17-Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

James Duckworth v Tommy Paul (USA)

Aleksandar Vukic v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Marc Polmans v Ugo Humbert (FRA)

