London’s O2 Arena to stage 2022 Laver Cup

London's cavernous O2 Arena will host the fifth edition of the Laver Cup in September 2022, organisers said on Friday.

Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the team event co-created by Roger Federer pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world over three days.

It will be held on September 23-25.

"I know the British fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the top players in the world while paying respect and recognition to the legends of our game," 20-time grand slam champion Federer said in a statement.

The Laver Cup has been extremely popular since its launch in 2017 and has sold out venues in Prague, Chicago and Geneva.

Boston had been due to host this year's edition but that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and clash of dates with the reschedule French Open.

Boston's TD Garden will instead host the tournament in September 2021.

The O2 Arena has been home to the ATP World Tour Finals since 2009 but will host the season-ending event for the last time this November.

"We're so excited to be bringing the Laver Cup to London, a city steeped in tennis heritage," Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said.

"The British fans love their tennis and the Laver Cup is like nothing they have seen before."

