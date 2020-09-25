Leading French Open women’s contenders

MAIN WOMEN'S CONTENDERS AND BEST AUSTRALIAN AT THE FRENCH OPEN

SIMONA HALEP (ROM)

Age: 28

Ranking: 2

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US36,837,011

Career titles: 22

Grand slam titles: 2 (French Open 2018; Wimbledon 2019)

French Open win-loss record: 28-9

Best French Open results: champion 2018; finalist 2014, 2017

The Romanian is riding a 14-match winning streak, her last 10 victories coming on clay, and a warm favourite to claim a second title in what would be her fourth Roland Garros final.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA (CZE)

Age: 28

Ranking: 4

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US20,297,889

Career titles: 16

Grand slam titles: 0

French Open win-loss record: 11-8

Best French Open result: semi-finalist 2017

The No.2 seed in the absence of titleholder Ashleigh Barty and US Open winner Naomi Osaka but a crushing loss to Halep in Rome shows the ground the Czech has to make up on her least preferred surface.

ELINA SVITOLINA (UKR)

Age: 26

Ranking: 5

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US19,511,209

Career titles: 12

Grand slam titles: 0

French Open win-loss record: 16-7

Best French Open results: quarter-finalist 2015, 2017

A French Open junior champion at 15, the Ukraine is becoming increasingly consistent at the majors and it seems only a matter of time before she breaks through.

GARBINE MUGURUZA (ESP)

Age: 26

Ranking: 15

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US21,020,534

Career titles: 7

Grand slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016; Wimbledon 2017)

French Open win-loss record: 27-6

Best French Open result: champion 2016

The enigmatic Spaniard has shown patches of her brilliant best in 2020, reaching a fourth grand slam final in Melbourne and shapes as a genuine threat for a second claycourt slam.

SERENA WILLIAMS (USA)

Age: 39

Ranking: 9

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US93,542,122

Career titles: 73

Grand slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; US Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

French Open win-loss record: 65-13

Best French Open results: champion 2002, 2013, 2015; finalist 2016

Turning 40 next year, time is fast running out for the American to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles slams and doubts remain over the American's nerve after defeats in her past four major finals.

BEST OUTSIDER

VICTORIA AZARENKA (BLR)

Age: 31

Ranking: 14

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US32,222,043

Career titles: 21

Grand slam titles: 2

French Open win-loss record: 22-12

Best French Open result: semi-finalist 2013

A two-time grand slam champion and former world No.1 is hardly an 'outsider' but few would have predicted the Belarusian's run to the US Open final this month and her strong form has continued on clay.

BEST AUSTRALIAN HOPE

AJLA TOMLJANOVIC

Age: 27

Ranking: 64

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US3,129,872

Career titles: 0

Grand slam titles: 0

French Open win-loss record: 4-5

Best French Open result: fourth round 2014

With Barty and former finalist Samantha Stosur opting out, the 2019 Fed Cup finalist is Australia's best prospect but has a tough opener against seeded Greek star Maria Sakkari.