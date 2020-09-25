French Open reduces crowd numbers to 1000

The number of spectators allowed in to watch the French Open has been reduced again, down to only 1000 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A rising number of coronavirus cases in France and in the Paris region had already prompted the authorities to allow only 5000 fans per day on the Roland Garros premises for the September 27-October 11 grand slam.

The figure is less than half of the 11,500 announced around some three weeks ago, which was already much lower than the originally planned 20,000 fans per day.

The French Open is the second grand slam scheduled during the pandemic.

The US Open in New York was played behind closed doors.

Citing the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex. French news agency AFP on Thursday reported the latest move to reduce crowd numbers at the claycourt grand slam.