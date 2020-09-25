AAP Tennis

COVID-19 again slashes French Open crowds

By AAP Newswire

Roland Garros. - AAP

1 of 1

Already repeatedly trimmed, crowd sizes for the French Open have been reduced again before play starting this weekend - to only 1000 spectators per day - because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic in Paris.

The new limit, reduced from 5000 per day, was first announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday.

His office confirmed on Friday that the reduction relates only to spectators, not to players, coaches, organisers and others working at Roland Garros, as Castex first said, causing initial confusion.

"It's a bit of a tough blow," tournament director Guy Forget said on Franceinfo radio.

Tickets will be refunded "with a bit of heartache because we are convinced that we would have been able to welcome the 5000 people in question who we had been counting on," he said.

"Unfortunately, that is the way it is," Forget said.

As virus cases have climbed, organisers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions.

They had been planning, just three weeks ago, to have 11,500 spectators per day, split between three show courts at the Roland Garros site that has been revamped with a new all-weather movable roof for the central Philippe Chatrier arena.

That was then scaled back to 5000 per day and now to only 1000 as Paris and its immediate suburbs this week joined a growing list of French cities with tightened restrictions on crowds and other activities.

The measures are the latest government efforts to combat increasing virus cases and hospitalisations.

France reported more than 16,000 new cases on Thursday a new daily high.

Roland Garros organisers are subjecting players to multiple tests, which Forget said will be repeated every five days if they remain in the draw.

Rather than make their own arrangements, players are also being grouped together in two Paris hotels, on floors reserved for them and where employees are tested, too.

Vehicles that are disinfected after each trip ferry them to Roland Garros.

Forget said the system won't be quite as strict as at the recent US Open in New York.

"It's practically impossible to create a totally hermetic bubble," he said.

Play begins on Sunday.

Latest articles

News

70 years on since “two opposite worlds met”

Wahgunyah couple Arthur and Gloria Kercheval will today celebrate 70 years of marriage. Mr Kercheval, 90, and Mrs Kercheval, 89, were only teenagers when they met on the dancefloor in Footscray. “All us young ones would go there and there was no...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Council withdraws wine sales at centre

Local wine will no longer be sold at the Rutherglen Visitor Information Centre after Indigo Shire Council voted against obtaining a liquor licence. Last month, council took over management of the Rutherglen Wine Experience and Information Centre...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

More than a marathon for mum

Local florist Katie Massari has raised over $4000 for Beyond Blue after completing a half marathon from the Bindaree Holiday Park to the Balldale Hotel last Sunday. The Rutherglen mother of two was caught up in the recent border bubble dilemma after...

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Quick US Open back-up helped me: Djokovic

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has won a record-breaking 36th Masters title in Rome after defeating Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal rusty in Rome; Djokovic still angry

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 10th title in Rome is over after defeat to Diego Schwartzman while Novak Djokovic’s quest for another ATP Masters 1000 continued.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Medvedev, Monfils ousted in Hamburg

No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev and third seed Gael Mofils were surprise straight sets losers in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

AAP Newswire