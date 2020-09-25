AAP Tennis

Raonic, Bencic pull out of French Open

By AAP Newswire

Raonic - AAP

1 of 1

Canada's Milos Raonic and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic have pulled out of the French Open as organisers made the draw for the final grand slam of the year.

Raonic, ranked 20th in the world, played the Italian Open last week and was eliminated in the second round.

Meanwhile, women's world No.10 Bencic was knocked out in straight sets in her first match in Rome after getting a bye into the second round.

Bencic's withdrawal means only six of the top-10 ranked women's players will compete at Roland Garros, with defending champion Ashleigh Barty, US Open champion Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu skipping the tournament.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco was also a late withdrawal.

The French Open, usually held in May-June but postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, begins on Sunday.

Latest articles

Opinion

Thirty Something and ... pregnant

If you think I have been a little all over the place of late you would be more astute than I would normally have given you credit. But you would be correct. I just haven’t been me. One minute I am in full flight, the next it’s almost as...

Andrew Mole
Opinion

Word Boy

I am playing Tennis. In yet another episode of ‘welcome to the overly competitive, underwhelmingly uncapable side of Liam Nash’, I’ve challenged some of my fellow scribes at the News to a sport I have never previously played. And...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Donkey might rise in Shepp vote

By sunset today we’ll learn not only who the candidates are for the local elections but also the crucial ballot order. Normally, being at the top of the ballot is considered an advantage, but is it really? The advantage is considered to come from...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Quick US Open back-up helped me: Djokovic

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has won a record-breaking 36th Masters title in Rome after defeating Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 7-5 6-3.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal rusty in Rome; Djokovic still angry

Rafael Nadal’s bid for a 10th title in Rome is over after defeat to Diego Schwartzman while Novak Djokovic’s quest for another ATP Masters 1000 continued.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Medvedev, Monfils ousted in Hamburg

No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev and third seed Gael Mofils were surprise straight sets losers in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.

AAP Newswire